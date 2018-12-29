Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Like mother, like daughters! Kristen Bell and her two young ones shared a sweet moment in matching getups, and husband Dax Shepard was there to capture it.

Shepard, 43, shared a sweet Instagram photo of his three lovely ladies sporting all-denim ensembles. The candid shot gives fans a rare sighting of the couple's children, who are often shielded from the public eye.

The snap, captured from behind, shows Bell, 38, and their two daughters, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5, gazing at an old Station Wagon in a parking lot. Bell reposted the same photo to her own Instagram.

“Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon,” proud dad Shepard captioned the photo. The actor even tagged car enthusiast and former television host Jay Leno in his post, writing, “@jaylenosgarage would be SOOO thrilled.”

Fans of Bell and Shepard know that photos of their kin are hard to come by. Since the birth of their first child in 2013, the parents vowed to keep cameras away from their kids.

"We had always had an agreement that when this little thing came into the world, all bets were off, no pictures would happen," Bell told TODAY in 2016. They even appealed to the public and asked fans to stop buying magazines that publish photos of celebrities’ young children.

"We're not saying that we can't be newsworthy. We're saying that our child is not newsworthy," Bell said. "We chose to be the entertainers, so we never post — other than the birth announcement — we've posted nothing about her and we don't plan to."

Back in 2016, the celebrity duo led a crusade in California to keep paparazzi away from their children and other stars’ kids. With the added support of celebs like Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law.

This past spring, Bell told TODAY's Natalie Morales how she once confronted a paparazzo who found her children at preschool. The defiant mom drove across the street with her kids in the car and politely asked the photographer to delete his photos. “Do you realize how much you are putting my kids at risk?” She asked him. Startled, he promptly complied with Bell’s request.