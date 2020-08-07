'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn 'disappointed' by portrayal of her wedding on the show

Christine Quinn says she was “a little disappointed” by how her wedding was portrayed on the third season of “Selling Sunset", which dropped on Netflix Friday.

The celebrity real estate agent and reality star, 31, secretly tied the knot with retired software engineer Christian Richard, 41, in December, and she told People that the scenes of her wedding on the show “just didn’t really showcase the way that it was.”

"The wedding was the best day of my life and it was hard for me to watch it on the television show because that's not really the way that I remember it,” she said.

Several of Quinn’s fellow celebrity real estate agents, including Chrishell Stause and Davina Potratz, were on hand for the big day, and Quinn was reportedly disappointed that the show focused more on the drama between her “Selling Sunset” cast members than on the ceremony itself.

"I understand they wanted to get certain storylines in there, but this was actually my day,” she said. “This was my day, and I was just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated, unfortunately. I'm not going to lie, I was crying when I watched it. I was like, 'This is not my wedding, this is not my wedding.'"

The December wedding featured a gothic winter wonderland theme. Netflix

Quinn’s ceremony may have been kept from the public eye in December, but it was definitely not low-key. The big day included a decadent gothic winter wonderland theme full of fun, edgy surprises.

Wearing a black couture gown, Quinn arrived at the cathedral in a Victorian carriage pulled by black stallions, and she walked down the aisle to “Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max, according to People. The wedding cake, shaped like a gnarled tree and topped with gargoyles, appeared to bleed when it was cut.

Quinn’s wedding is just one of the major storylines covered in season 3 of “Selling Sunset.” The season also follows Chrishell Stause as she deals with her divorce from “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley.

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed," Stause tells co-star Mary Fitzgerald during a scene from the sixth episode. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

The new season will also likely reference the budding romance between cast member Heather Rae Young and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, who got engaged in July.

"Selling Sunset" season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.