Justin Hartley's wife left reeling after split: 'This was my best friend'

When Justin Hartley filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause last year, it caught her off guard.

The second season of Stause’s Netflix reality series, “Selling Sunset,” premiered Friday and, in a preview of the third season that aired at the conclusion of the final episode, Stause gets candid about the dissolution of her marriage.

“Chrishell Stause is dealing with change. Her husband, ‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley, filed for divorce,” a news announcer is heard saying while cast members from the series get wind of the development.

Stause was surprised that Hartley filed for divorce. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause then says to friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald.

“He just blindsided you?” Fitzgerald asks, while the former “Young and the Restless” star nods yes as her eyes fill with tears.

“It’s just a lot all at once because the whole world knows,” Stause says over footage of her sitting on a bed after placing luggage on it, as well as her getting what appears to be a comforting hug from a friend. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

There’s then a shot of Davina Potratz saying, “She knows why this happened.”

It then appears as if Stause wrestles with whether or not to attend co-star Christine Quinn’s wedding before we see here there, although she appears to walk out.

“I don’t want to be here right now. I don’t want to do this anymore,” she says.

Stause and Hartley married in 2017. They don’t have any children, although the actor has a daughter from his previous marriage to actress Lindsay Korman.