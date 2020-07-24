Chrishell Stause cries over Justin Hartley divorce in 'Selling Sunset' trailer

Chrishell Stause's split from Justin Hartley causes quite a stir in a new season three trailer for the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset."

The 90-second clip, which dropped Friday, shows cast members reacting to the shocking news that the "This Is Us" star filed from divorce from Stause in 2019 after two years of marriage.

Stause is seen tearfully confiding to castmate Mary Fitzgerald, who asks, "He just blindsided you?"

The bombshell story broke right before cast member Christine Quinn was scheduled to walk down the aisle with businessman Christian Richard. But don't expect Quinn to show sympathy. "I really want to be excited for my wedding, but obviously it’s overshadowed by Chrishell's divorce," she says.

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley split in 2019 after two years of marriage. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Stause is later seen storming out of Quinn's wedding reception, saying, "I don’t want to do this anymore."

The former "All My Children" star addresses the end of her marriage while speaking to the camera. "The crazy way this went down… people want answers. I want answers," she says.

Earlier this month, Stause blasted Quinn for telling Page Six that she and Hartley went to couples therapy before they broke up. "I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce," Stause wrote in a pari of angry tweets. "Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so.

I just learned Christine is giving press “information” about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

"Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part," she continued.

"It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone's personal painful situation to get press for themselves," Stause added. "I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."

The third season of "Selling Sunset" begins streaming on Netflix on Aug. 7.