Tarek El Moussa engaged to Heather Rae Young two and a half years after divorce

Tarek El Moussa is engaged to his girlfriend of one year, Heather Rae Young.

El Moussa, who hosts "Flip or Flop" and "Flipping 101" on HGTV, popped the question to Young, star of Netflix's "Selling Sunset," while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Catalina Island, California.

El Moussa, 38, posted the happy news on Instagram early Sunday.

"She said yes!" El Moussa wrote alongside a photo of himself and Young, 32, which shows them dressed to the nines as the real estate mogul slips an engagement ring on his fiancée's finger. El Moussa added the hashtag "#FlippingHerLastName," a cute reference to his career as master house-flipper.

Young posted the same pic on her Instagram along with the caption, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!"

El Moussa shares two children, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with ex-wife Christina Anstead, star of "Christina on the Coast" and his co-host on "Flip or Flop." The couple separated in 2016 and divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Anstead has since remarried English TV presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson, 10 months.

El Moussa's engagement comes just one year after he and Young started dating. The pair quickly became exclusive and moved in together, and El Moussa gushed about getting to wake up next to his love in an Instagram post earlier this year.

"The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day," he wrote. "The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung! I’m one lucky dude!!!"

El Moussa told TODAY Parents last year that he thought carefully about bringing Young into his children's lives. He said she was the first woman he dated whom he introduced to Taylor and Brayden.

"I wasn’t someone who was just dating a bunch of different women," he explained. "I was waiting for the right one, who I thought would be right not only for me, but for my kids to meet. With Heather, I knew right away, and that was it."

The past few years have been a whirlwind for El Moussa. After being diagnosed with two forms of cancer and going through a public divorce, he's settling down with Young, whom he called "the love of my life" in a heartfelt one-year anniversary Instagram post earlier this week.

"July 4th was different," El Moussa wrote about the day he met Young in 2019. "It was the last thing I ever expected but I met the love of my life. The second our eyes connected and we smiled at each other I knew my life would never be the same..She is incredible in every way possible and most importantly she loves and adores Tay and Bray."

Congrats to the happy couple!