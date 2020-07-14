Chrishell Stause blasts co-star's claim that she and Justin Hartley went to therapy

Chrishell Stause, the soon-to-be-ex-wife of "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, is denying her co-star's claim that she and Hartley went to therapy in an effort to save their marriage.

Stause, 38, blasted her "Selling Sunset" co-star Christine Quinn in a pair of angry tweets on Monday. "I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce," wrote the reality star. "Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so.

It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

"Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part," she continued.

"It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone's personal painful situation to get press for themselves," Stause added. "I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley split in 2019 after two years of marriage. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Stause's tweets came just hours after Page Six reported that Quinn, 31, told the publication that Stause and Hartley, 43, sought help for their marital issues before they split.

"We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while," said Quinn. "We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them."

In a dramatic preview for the upcoming third season of "Selling Sunset," Stause revealed that she was stunned when Hartley filed for divorce.

"I'm just kind of in shock with it all," Stause confides to friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald.

“He just blindsided you?” Fitzgerald asks the former "All My Children" star, who tearfully nods in the affirmative.

"It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?" adds Stause.

It was reported in November 2019 that Stause and Hartley had split after two years of marriage. The former couple didn't have children. Hartley has a daughter, Isabella, 16, from his previous marriage to soap star Lindsay Korman.