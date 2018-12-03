Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

If we met Cher, we'd probably fangirl just as hard as Kelly Clarkson did on Sunday night.

The pop superstar and coach on "The Voice" ran into the Oscar-winning music legend on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

Cher, 72, was on hand as one of the night's award recipients, while Clarkson was there to perform as part of the celebrations for country music legend Reba McEntire, who was also picking up an honor.

Clarkson's actually related to McEntire — she married McEntire's stepson Brandon Blackstock in 2013. But clearly, the "Stronger" singer and upcoming talk show host is happy to go the distance for nonmembers of the family, too!

"Hi, I'm Kelly Clarkson! Nice to meet you!" grinned the singer, embracing Cher on the carpet — Entertainment Tonight caught the whole exchange.

"I have never met you," she continued. "I've been talking about you (to the press) the whole time and going, 'She's right behind me!''"

Clarkson gushed on, "I'm a big fan; obviously, everyone is here. I'm gonna stop talking."

Fortunately, Cher was quite receptive to the attention. "Hi, how are you? Oh my God, how are you?" she replied.

Clarkson also shared the photo of the two to her Instagram, which caught the attention of Reese Witherspoon, who commented, "GOALS" with a sparkle emoji.

Be sure to check out Clarkson and Cher at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which will air December 26 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.