/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Did Reese Witherspoon just ditch her signature blond hair?

Maybe. The actress and new author was spotted rocking a darker hair color Thursday on the set of a new project in Los Angeles, causing us to question whether the brunette look is a wig or if Witherspoon dyed her hair.

The mother of three posted an Instagram story later in the day showing her signature blond locks, so we can't be sure.

Is Reese Witherspoon now a brunette? BACKGRID

It certainly wouldn't be surprising if the actress dyed her hair, though.

She's explored life as a brunette for several roles in the past, including the 2014 film "The Good Lie" and the 2005 film "Walk the Line," a role that earned her an Oscar.

In the 2005 film "Walk the Line," Witherspoon looked beautiful as a brunette. 20th Century Fox

The new look appears to be for the upcoming Apple series about a morning TV show, which also stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

The actress currently has lot of projects in the works: She recently wrapped filming for the second season of "Big Little Lies" and has also announced that she'll be doing a third "Legally Blonde" movie. So fans of her trademark sunny strands won't have to wait long before she returns to her blond roots!

Here are some more of Witherspoon's mane moments:

The actress usually opts for classic, timeless styles, but even Witherspoon wasn't immune to this funky '90s trend.

No one else does beachy California waves quite like Witherspoon.

For her role in "A Wrinkle in Time," the actress sported a totally out of character red wig.

Glossy bombshell waves are also a favorite of the actress.

While Witherspoon's go-to look might be blond and bouncy, it's clear she's not afraid to occasionally switch it up.