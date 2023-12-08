Since they were first linked in 2017, Cardi B and Offset have had the type of on-again-off-again relationship that has made heads spin.

Earlier this week, the “I Like It” rapper, 31, fueled rumors that she and the Migos rapper, 31, were once again on the outs after she shared some cryptic messages on her Instagram page.

Screengrabs of the messages shared by E! News show the obscure notes shared over a black background.

“You know when you just outgrow relationships,” Cardi wrote in a slide published to her Dec. 4 Instagram Story, which has since disappeared. Soon after, she followed up the post with another slide reading: “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

To confuse things, Cardi and Offset unfollowed one another on the platform.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Throughout their relationship, the couple has welcomed two children, made music and faced various accusations of infidelity.

In 2019, Cardi confirmed in an interview with Vogue that her husband had been unfaithful.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” she said at the time. “A lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it’s real-life s---. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

Read below for a timeline of the couple’s relationship highs and lows.

January 2017 — Cardi B drops “Lick” featuring Offset

For her sophomore album, Cardi released the track "Lick," which features the Migos hip-hop group members.

February 2017 — A super first date at the Super Bowl

During a 2021 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Offset spoke to guest host Anthony Anderson about his relationship with Cardi.

Reflecting on the start of their relationship, the rapper shared that he shelled out for tickets to the Super Bowl just to impress her. "My first date, I went big," he said. "I wanted to do something that was not normally done, you know what I'm saying? I wanted to have fun ... so I took her to the Super Bowl."

October 2017 — Offset publicly proposes to Cardi

Offset got down on one knee and proposed to Cardi B while on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.

Offset’s fellow Migos band member Quavo shared a photo of the big moment and captioned the post, “P L A Y E R S C A R D T U R N E D I N C O N G R A T S @offsetyrn @iamcardib.”

March 2018 — Cardi drops “Be Careful”

Cardi B sparked rumors that Offset had been unfaithful in their relationship with lines like "You still stutter after certain questions /You keep in contact with certain exes."

During an appearance on the "Beats 1" podcast, the rapper denied the gossip.

“No, I wasn’t talkin’ about Offset; I was just talkin’ about things I relate to, and that have happened to me,” she explained. “First of all, I heard the record before I even was in love with Offset like that.”

April 2018 — Cardi reveals baby bump

After weeks of rumors, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper confirmed that she was pregnant with a memorable reveal during her performance on “Saturday Night Live.” During her set, the singer sang as a camera carefully panned up to show her baby bump.

June 2018 — Cardi confirms secret marriage to Offset

Cardi B and Offset of the Migos perform on stage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

According to Vanity Fair, a marriage certificate — dated September 20, 2017 — revealed that Cardi and Offset had actually married a month before their public proposal.

In response to the news leak, Cardi issued a statement to Twitter, the platform now called X.

“This why I name my album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life,” Cardi wrote in her tweet featuring the message from her Notes app.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself!” her Notes statement read. “Getting married was one of those moments!” the message read. “One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married...I said I do, with no dress, no make up and no ring!”

July 2017— Cardi and Offset welcome their first child

Cardi announced the birth of their first child with a post on Instagram. The first-time mom shared the news with a photo featuring her nude maternity shoot and shared that she named their new addition Kulture Kiari Cephus.

December 2018 — Cardi announces separation from Offset

During a year of chart-topping and personal highs (including the birth of their first child), Cardi announced that she and Offset were going their separate paths.

“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore,” she said in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi B is presented a 'Take Me Back' card onstage by Offset during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

That same month, Offset appeared on stage during her performance at the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium with a sign that read “Take me back Cardi.”

February 2019 — Cardi and Offset at Grammy’s

Just a few months later, at the 2019 Grammy Awards, the two musicians seemingly were back together.

Offset and Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cardi and Offset packed on the PDA during their red carpet appearance at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Dressed in a vintage Mugler gown, the “I Like It” rapper pulled Offset in for a tongue-on-tongue kiss.

September 2020 — Cardi files for divorce

In September 2020, the rapper filed for divorce from Offset at an Atlanta courthouse. At the time, she claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that there were “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

October 2020 — Cardi and Offset back together

Cardi B and Offset of Migos attend Allure Monday Nights at Allure Gentlemen's Club on Oct. 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. WireImage

According to E! News, Cardi shared that she was back with her ex, during an Instagram Live.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she said. At the time, she added that what she and Offset have is as “dysfunctional” as any one else but due to being celebrities, they're just "more public."

September 2021 — Cardi and Offset welcome their second child

Cardi B announced that she had given birth to their son with a post on her Instagram. She later revealed that her son's name is Wave.

September 2022 — Cardi says she’s ready for an official wedding ceremony

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Catherine Powell / Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset marked the anniversary of their September 2017, five years later in 2022.

To celebrate the occasion, the rapper shared in a tweet that she was ready to celebrate with an official ceremony.

"5 years married……it’s time for my wedding," she wrote in a tweet.

December 2023 — Cardi B and Offset spark on-again-off-again rumors once more

Rumors began to circulate regarding the couple's relationship after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. According to People, Cardi fueled speculation with a series of posts on her Stories that have since disappeared.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote in one of the slides shared to the platform, according to People.