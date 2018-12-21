Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

While some of our favorite celebrity couples said their "I do's" in 2018, other pairs decided they definitely don't.

The biggest breakups of the year saw the end of long-lasting loves, the last-minute cancellation of one wedding and a whirlwind romance that wound down just as fast as it began.

And, as the following roundup reveals, that barely begins to cover the separations that turned Tinseltown into Splitsville.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

One of the biggest blows to romance in 2018 actually took place in 2017.

Although Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 47, went their separates way months earlier, they didn't share the news with their fans until the day after Valentine's Day.

That's when the couple, who wed in 2015, released a joint statement explaining that the decision "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Among the many breaks fans didn't see coming was the one for beloved "Step Up" stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.

The 38-year-old exes, who have a 5-year-old daughter together, announced the news in April, nearly nine years after they swapped vows.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," their message read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

In May, singer Ariana Grande and "Saturday Night Live" regular Pete Davidson launched a relationship that would prove to be the biggest headline-grabbing (and tattoo-spawning) romance of the year.

The fast and intense partnership between the 25-year-olds went from dating to engagement in just weeks. But that wasn't the only blink-and-you'd-miss-it transition for them.

In August, Grande released a song titled "Peter Davidson," but by October, they called off the engagement — and less than a month after that, Grande was on the charts with her post-breakup hit, "Thank U, Next."

But that split wasn't the first for either of the stars in 2018.

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David

Before Grande, Davidson found love with Cazzie David, 24, the daughter of actor-comedian Larry David.

The two dated from 2016 until May of 2018, just before they split and he and Grande got together.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

And before Davidson, Grande ended a big romance, as well. In fact, just like his earlier romance, Grande and rapper Mac Miller paired up in 2016 and said goodbye in May.

But unlike Davidson's quiet split from David, Grande and Miller's separation played out in headlines and social media, as his battle with addiction played a role.

In September, Miller died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 26.

Grande called him the "kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved" in an Instagram post after his death.

Cardi B and Offset

It's been a banner year in many ways for chart-topping rapper Cardi B. In addition to releasing her first studio album, the double-platinum "Invasion of Privacy," and receiving her first two Grammy nominations, the 26-year-old also welcomed her first child into the world with her 27-year-old husband Offset.

But amid the celebrations came a sad occasion. After a little more than one year of marriage, she announced their split.

"It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore," she said in a now-deleted Instagram video she uploaded on Dec. 5. "It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father."

John Cena and Nikki Bella

A year after John Cena, 41, popped the question to Nikki Bella, 35, at WrestleMania 33 — and just one month before they were set to walk down the aisle — the former couple called it quits.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," the message Bella shared on her social media accounts read.

But when Cena visited TODAY weeks later, the divide seemed decidedly less mutual.

"I had my heart broken out of nowhere — or, for me, it was out of nowhere — and anyone who's experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings."

Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower

Robert De Niro, 75, and Grace Hightower, 63, decided to separate after 21 years of marriage in November.

"Grace and I have two beautiful children together," De Niro said in a statement to TODAY. "We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process."

The breakup isn't the first for the "Raging Bull" star and his philanthropist wife. Back in 1999, after just two years of marriage, the two-time Academy Award winner filed for divorce. The couple later called off the split and went on to renew their vows in 2004.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus

It was the first big relationship for Ben Affleck, 46, following his divorce from Jennifer Garner, but he and "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus,38, didn't make it much past the one-year mark.

While the onetime couple didn't announce their summer breakup at the time it occurred, Affleck was spotted dating Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, shortly before he entered rehab for alcohol addiction in August.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

They married in 2004 and share two children together, but in February of this year, Rebecca Gayheart, 47, and Eric Dane, 46, called it quits, with Gayheart citing "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing.

In their joint statement, "The Last Ship" star and the "Grey Lady" actress wrote, "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert, 35, and southern soul singer Anderson East, 30, found love just months after Lambert said so long to ex-husband Blake Shelton in 2015.

But by the spring of 2018, the romance was over.

Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez

Their marriage served as partial inspiration for a wildly successful wedding flick — and the one-woman stage play that preceded it — but "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" stars Nia Vardalos, 56, and Ian Gomez, 52, announced their decision to divorce in July.

"We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time," they said in a statement to TODAY. "Our relationship became a friendship, so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable."

Vardalos and Gomez were married for nearly 25 years.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Roger Mathews

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley, 32, and her longtime boyfriend Roger Mathews, 43, married in 2015 and often appeared together on spin-offs "Snooki & JWoww," "Jenni & Roger: Domesticated" and "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

But in 2018, the pair, who has two children together, made headlines for their marital troubles. In September, Farley filed for divorce, while Mathews remained in the home and vowed to get her back.

Alas, hopes for reconciliation seemed dashed by December, when police were dispatched to their home following an intense argument and Mathews was served with a temporary restraining order.

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki

After 20 years together and 13 years of marriage, Alicia Silverstone and her musician-turned-radio host husband, Christopher Jarecki, parted ways in February.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years,” a statement from a rep for the 42-year-olds read. "They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent."

The "Clueless" star filed for divorce in May. It was finalized in November.

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko

Romance began for Hayden Panettiere, 29, and Wladimir Klitschko,42, back in 2009 and came to an end — the first time — in 2011. But by 2013 they were not only back together, they were engaged, and the following year, they welcomed a daughter.

However, by August of 2018, the pair, who never married, quietly and amicably parted ways again.

Brooke Burke and David Charvet

The former Brooke Burke-Charvet, 47, dropped the last part of her name when she and David Charvet announced they were divorcing in April.

The couple married in 2011. They have two children together, and Burke has two others from a previous marriage.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

They found love on reality TV, but it didn't last for Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33, and Shawn Booth, 31.

While the duo never made it down the aisle, Booth popped the question to Bristowe on the season finale of "The Bachelorette" back in 2015.

"After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways," they said in November. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other."

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips

"Modern Family" Star Julie Bowen, 48, parted ways with her husband of 13 years in February, when she filed for divorce.

Bowen and Scott Phillips, 45, are co-parents to three children.

Their divorce was finalized in September.

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani

In March, Anderson Cooper, 51, and his partner, Benjamin Maisaini, 45, announced that they broke off their long-running relationship.

"Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago," the journalist and TV personality told People magazine. "We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Zac Brown and Shelly Brown

Twelve years of marriage came to an end for the 40-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and Shelly Brown, 34.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions," the pair revealed in a joint statement in October. "It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple."

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff

Like Aniston and Theroux, Lena Dunham, 32, and Jack Antonoff, 34, actually split before 2018 officially kicked off, but that was news to fans when they announced their breakup, after more than five years together, in January.

The "Girls" creator, who's been outspoken about her health woes in recent years, told New York magazine, "Our relationship probably lasted longer than it should have. He’s a very loyal person, so he was not going to bail when the going got tough."