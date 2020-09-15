Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset, after three years of marriage.

The 27-year-old musician filed at a courthouse in Atlanta Tuesday, claiming their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Cardi B and Offset at a party in Atlanta on Feb. 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams / WireImage

Offset and Cardi B share a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. In the court filings, Cardi B asked for legal custody of Kulture with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters and to have primary physical custody during court proceedings and afterward.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In an interview with Elle earlier this summer, Cardi B reportedly became emotional talking about her tumultuous relationship with Offset.

“I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit,” she told the outlet. “There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.”

The two previously split in 2018 in a breakup that played out in the tabloids and on social media amid rumors of infidelity. Offset made a public declaration of love when he crashed her performance at the Rolling Loud festival.

Cardi B and Offset perform together on July 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. RB/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

A month later, in January 2019, People confirmed that Cardi B and Offset had reconciled.

"It's just like — to make things perfect … it takes time," she told People at the time. "You know, f— and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage, and there's a child involved and family involved."

In January 2020, Cardi B also talked about her decision to forgive her husband.

"Everybody has issues," Cardi told Vogue for the cover story. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

Normally outspoken on social media, Cardi B’s accounts have been quiet on Tuesday. Neither musician responded to TODAY’s request for comment.