Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Britney Spears has announced she is postponing her new Las Vegas show in order to be with her father as he recovers from a serious illness.

The pop star, 37, posted a throwback photo on Instagram Friday of her as a child with her parents and revealed that her father, Jamie Spears, 66, was hospitalized and "almost died" of an undisclosed illness a few months ago.

Spears had been preparing for her new show, "Britney: Domination,'' at her Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM resort, but has put everything on hold to be with her dad.

"I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,'' she wrote. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.

"However, it’s important to always put your family first…and that’s the decision I had to make."

The mother of two then revealed the scare her family endured in the fall when her father fell ill.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,'' she wrote. "We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time."

Spears has spoken publicly in the past about how her father helped save her life during some dark days in the early 2000s.

"I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him," she told the Daily Star in 2008.