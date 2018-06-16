Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn bring all their kids together for sweet photo

share tweet pin email

It's a picture-perfect affair for the Spears family!

Pop icon and mom-of-two Britney Spears, 36, and singer sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 27, brought their families together to celebrate a big milestone in the clan: Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie's 10th birthday!

â¥ï¸FAMILYâ¥ï¸ A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

In an Instagram post Jamie Lynn shared Friday, she and sister Britney posed along with their older brother, Bryan Spears, 41, and all their kids (5 cousins in all!). The photo, captioned "FAMILY," shows the group overflowing with smiles on a crowded couch.

Birthday girl Maddie sits front and center, holding her brand new little sister, Ivey Joan, born April 11. Britney's boys — Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 — sit on either side of the 10-year-old, looking all grown up in a way that always leaves mom Britney in awe. On Sean’s lap sits happy cousin Sophia, Bryan's daughter.

The siblings and cousins also enjoyed a big birthday dinner for Maddie. In an earlier Instagram video, Jamie Lynn catches the crowd — this time also joined by parents Lynne and Jamie Spears — singing "Happy Birthday" to a delighted, and somewhat breathless, Maddie.

After four dedicated puffs, Maddie trumps those tricky candles and the group cheers for her!

ðBIRTHDAY WEEK ð A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

We're so glad to see Maddie's doing so well since her scary accident last year. Five months before her ninth birthday, Maddie was involved in an ATV accident that left her trapped underwater for several minutes. The quick action of her parents and first responders miraculously saved her life; she made a full recovery after five days in the hospital.

In addition, Maddie’s birthday commemorates mom Jamie Lynn's continued devotion to her children. At just 16 years old, the former “Zoey 101” star became a first-time mom. Everyday since, she’s lived for her baby Maddie and now new daughter Ivey Joan, too.

"2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally," Jamie Lynn gushed in a January post. Now, just halfway through the year, the mother and singer holds true to her word.