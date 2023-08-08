Megan Fox is opening up like never before in her new book.

The "Till Death" star revealed that she wrote a poetry book titled "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous." Fox, 37, unveiled the cover art on Aug. 8, along with a message about what inspired the project.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.”

“My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness,” she concluded.

“Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” which features lips and a snake slithering through them on the cover, is available for pre-order and will be released on Nov. 7.

Fox’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, showed his support in the comments section. The pair announced their engagement in January 2022.

“proud of you,” he wrote and added a fire emoji.

Others appeared to be looking forward to the poetry book. Actor Lily James also commented in all caps, “YES.”

“This book is going to ignite 5th wave feminism and I’ve never been so excited for anything,” one person wrote, while another added, “Never preordered something so fast.”

Countless other comments also expressing how excited they were for the book.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star previously used a snake drawing to cover up a tattoo that had the name of her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The pair were married from 2010 until they finalized their divorce in 2021. They share three children together.

She covered his name with flowers and the reptile, according to tattoo artist Jesse, who shared the new ink on his Instagram profile.

The actor, meanwhile, recently spoke out about there never being a point in her life where she “loved” her body. While Fox said in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she was very aware of her appearance at a young age, she struggled with body dysmorphia.

“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she said. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never ever.”

The "Transformers" actor added, “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, that I should look this way,” she recalled.

According to the press release for the book, the actor “showcases her wicked humor throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry.”

“Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process,” the description adds.