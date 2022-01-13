Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement — and show off her edgy ring

Another celebrity engagement is in the books: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting hitched.

The couple shared the big reveal Wednesday night on Instagram, with Fox posting a video of his proposal beneath a sprawling banyan tree where she said they met 18 months ago.

"We asked for magic," she wrote in a caption. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love.

And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.… and then we drank each other’s blood."

MGK, who was born Colson Baker, shared another video to his Instagram, one that showed off Fox's unique ring that includes a diamond and an emerald, their birth stones.

He wrote in a caption: "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Their engagement could be considered a full circle moment for MGK, who shared last year that he had a poster of his wife-to-be hanging in his bedroom as a teenager. As for Fox, who was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, she said she knew he was her one from the moment they met.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes," she said, "I knew, because I'm into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame."