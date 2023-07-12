Megan Fox covers up tattoo of ex Brian Austin Green’s name with new ink

Megan Fox is getting a fresh start with some new ink.

The star, 37, recently got a coverup tattoo that replaced the name of her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, with flowers and a snake, according to a tattoo artist.

Tattoo artist Jesse, who owns SYZYGY Precision Tattooing, posted a photo of Fox's new tattoo on his Instagram page on July 11.

"Coverup tattoo for @meganfox," he captioned the post, which featured a snapshot of Fox's torso.

"Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way," he continued. "Thanks for your trust @meganfox."

Fox had previously displayed a tattoo of the name "Brian," after her now-ex-husband, 49, in the same location on her hip.

Her old tattoo was clearly visible in 2015 paparazzi photos of Fox wearing a string bikini on the beach in Hawaii.

After announcing their separation in May 2020, Fox and Green filed for divorce in November of that year after a decade of marriage. The couple share three sons: Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 6.

Both Fox and Green have since moved on to new relationships. Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022, and Green welcomed a son in June 2022 with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess.

Green and Fox had several tense interactions on social media in the aftermath of their split.

Fox posted an affectionate photo of her and Kelly on Instagram in August 2020 captioned, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Green later posted photos on his own Instagram of the three sons he shares with Fox, which he similarly captioned, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours."

Later that year, Fox responded in the comments of an Instagram post from Green featuring his and youngest son Journey's Halloween costumes.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” she wrote in her comment. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via social media.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" she continued.

Green later deleted the post and reposted the photo with Journey cropped out.

The bad blood between Green and Fox seemed to have settled by 2021.

In an Instagram story on July 7 of that year, Green cleared the air on his relationship with Fox.

“For people that need or want clarification. Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love," he wrote.