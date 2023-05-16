Megan Fox is getting real about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

In a May 15 interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as one of their 2023 cover stars, Fox spoke candidly about her appearance and said she's never been happy with the way she looks.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she said. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never ever.

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, that I should look this way, and why I had an awareness of my body that young? I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged," she recalled.

"The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think," Fox added.

During the interview, Fox also talked about her childhood and said she used to be a "tomboy" growing up.

"I remember being little, I would go in the bathroom and pull my shirt up and check to see if I had boobs yet," she laughed.

However, the one thing she doesn't get about her body is the fascination that people have with her "short" thumbs.

"I never thought that was a weird thing or an embarrassing thing. They're just kind of short," she said. "Is that really that crazy? I think I have tons of other flaws that are way more interesting than my thumbs. I don't know why people focus on that."

Fox added that she's "not embarrassed" by her fingers and then she proceeded to flip the bird to the camera to anyone who may be bothered by her looks.

In October 2021, Fox also opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia. She told British GQ Style that she has "a lot of deep insecurities."

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy,’” she explained.

As far as her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos are concerned, at the time of doing the photo shoot, Fox said that she "hopes that the photos are beautiful and the frequency that comes off of them are just a healthy, good girl."

"I hope people take away what I always hope they take away — that I'm a thoughtful, articulate, deep person," Fox revealed.