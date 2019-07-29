When Bindi Irwin marries longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, she wants her younger brother, Robert, to walk her down the aisle in a tribute to their late father, Steve Irwin.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “That’s something that I really want to do.”

Irwin and Powell got engaged last week at Australia Zoo on her 21st birthday. Robert, 15, played a part in the proposal by taking photos, which later made their way onto Instagram.

Bindi says it’s only right Robert step in for the role traditionally reserved for the father of the bride.

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi, age 3, in 2005. Newspix via Getty Images

"And I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well," she said.

Bindi hopes to make the wedding a family affair and have mom Terri step in for Steve when it comes for the traditional father-daughter dance.

“I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom,” she said. “My mom and I are so close. She’s my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description. So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, (Chandler and I) will have our wonderful moment and I’ll have my dance with mom. I think that would be wonderful.”