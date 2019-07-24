Bindi Irwin's 21st birthday party turned into a surprise engagement party Wednesday.

The conservationist and reality TV star said yes when her longtime love, Chandler Powell, popped the question — and she was quick to share the happy news with her fans and followers on Instagram.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she wrote. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."

And Irwin doesn't want that whirlwind to slow down now. She's ready to walk down the aisle soon.

"I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife," she continued. "Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!"

The message accompanied two sweet engagement photos. One simply shows the couple sharing a cuddle, while the other pic gives a glimpse of her gorgeous new ring — and the sparkling (and on trend) oval diamond it boasts.

Powell often works alongside Irwin and her family at Australia Zoo, which was founded by Irwin's late father, Steve Irwin. It's where they met and it's where he proposed.

"She said YES!" he wrote in his own Instagram announcement. "Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will."

It was a fitting place to celebrate their love, since according to Irwin herself, her "Crocodile Hunter" dad, who died in 2006, would have approved of her partnership with Powell.

"I believe there’s always someone for everyone and when you find that one, as we have found each other, it’s a real blessing and a privilege," she told Australian Women's Weekly magazine in 2017. "We all think Dad would have loved Chandler."

In an with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed the moment she knew Powell was the one — when he first put on the family's trademark khakis.

"It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because you know, it's only the people who are the closest to us that get their khakis," she said. "So it was kind of like, this really big step."

Now, they're about to take another big step — together!