Like father, like son.

Steve Irwin’s son, Robert, shared two photos on Wednesday showing him in the exact same pose as his father while they both fed the exact same crocodile, 15 years apart.

“Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart,” Irwin, 15, wrote in an Instagram post.

Beloved zookeeper and "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin died at the age of 44 back in 2006 after a stingray attacked him. He left behind wife Terri, daughter Bindi, who was 8 at the time and son Robert, who was only 2 years old when he passed away.

"Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin with his children, Robert and Bindi, and a 3-year-old alligator called Russ at Australia Zoo in 2005. Newspix via Getty Images

Irwin continues to be a big presence in his family's life. Last year, Terri, Bindi and Robert were on hand when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They have also showed their endless love for him with sweet tributes on his birthday and the anniversary of his death.

The Irwin family also continues to carry on his legacy by sharing their love of animals in regular TV appearances. They even star in their own Animal Planet series, "Crikey! It's the Irwins," which documents their work at the Australia Zoo.

And, of course, people can't help but notice that Robert looks just like his dad.

"This is so cool to see you like this," Jimmy Fallon told him when he appeared on "The Tonight Show" in 2017 when Robert was 13. "You're actually ... your dad!"