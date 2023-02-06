Lizzo drank out of a flask before accepting record of the year

Lizzo is a total mood at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The singer appeared to be having the time of her life at the awards ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Lizzo had a prime spot at the ceremony, as she was seated next to her boyfriend, Myke Wright, as well as Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, during the telecast.

After the song of the year category, host Trevor Noah made his way over to Adele and chatted with the British singer. During their back and forth, cameras caught Lizzo grabbing her silver purse, pulling out a tiny flask and taking a sip.

"I am Lizzo and her happy flask," one person on Twitter wrote, adding screenshots of the moment.

"lizzo taking a sip of a flask when she thinks she’s not on camera an inspiration," another viewer tweeted.

It was an exciting night for Lizzo, who prior to being spotted with her tiny flask, also delivered a gospel choir-infused performance.

The artist would go on to take home the record of the year award for "About Damn Time." During her emotional and enthusiastic speech, she directed her attention to Beyoncé and told her how much she impacted her life and career.

Beyoncé led the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also nominated for a number of awards. Performers include Bad Bunny, Styles, Jay-Z and more.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.