Adele and Lizzo are sitting together at the Grammys

Adele and Lizzo have the best seats in the house at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The music award show kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 5, with a sizzling performance from Bad Bunny before host Trevor Noah gave his funny opening monologue.

As Noah strolled around the arena that was filled with some of the most successful artists in the world, he stopped by a table with two of the night's biggest artists: Lizzo and Adele.

Fans instantly took to social media to joke about what the pop stars could be discussing.

"Adele and Lizzo are seated together. You just know that’s the most fun table with the best tea," one fan wrote.

Many fans were eager to hear the duo's opinions during the broadcast.

One Twitter user said, "Adele is sitting with lizzo. mic them up!!! wanna hear the mess."

With their two bubbly personalities, there's no doubt that they are having a good time.

Music journalist Hugh McIntyre spoke for everyone when he tweeted, "Adele and Lizzo are seated at the same table (at) the Grammys. What I wouldn’t GIVE to be at that table."

Lizzo and Adele will likely spend the evening cheering each other on as they are both nominated in a few of the major categories, including album of the year.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms. Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.