Lizzo brought the party to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The 34-year-old artist commanded attention as she took the stage to perform her latest hits during the awards show on Sunday, Feb. 5, starting the performance with "About Damn Time," before transitioning into the song "Special."

She was joined onstage with a gospel choir. The singers wove the songs in together, so they became a medley: "It's about damn time / you feel special."

For the performance, Lizzo switched out of her orange caped ensemble in favor of a short black number with capped sleeves, sequins and a sparkly crucifix necklace. She wore her hair in a short, loose curls.

Lizzo performing onstage at the 2023 Grammys. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Host Trevor Noah described Lizzo as "if dopamine was a person."

During the ceremony, the camera frequently paused on Lizzo and her seat mates, who include her newly Instagram official boyfriend Myke Wright and Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul.

Lizzo and Adele at the Grammys. John Shearer / Getty Images

It was a big night for Lizzo, who was nominated for a total of five Grammys this year, including album of the year, record and song of the year. Beyoncé led the night with nine nominations.

The artist is no stranger to the awards ceremony, previously winning three Grammys.

Aside from Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras and Sam Smith also performed during the telecast, among others.

Lizzo previously opened up about her journey in the music industry while chatting with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

“It’s incredible. People don’t really know where I came from…I’ve been working for a long time,” she said in November.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards.

Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.