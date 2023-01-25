All the artists performing at the 2023 Grammys

The biggest night in music will, of course, have the biggest artists perform.

On Jan. 25, the Recording Academy announced the first batch of Grammys performers. There will be more to come as the ceremony's Feb. 5 date nears.

The 2023 Grammys will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will be available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys for the third time in a row.

Finneas and Billie Eilish performing at the Grammys last year. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

So far, all of the performers are also nominated for at least one award, such as Mary J. Blige and Lizzo.

Read on to learn who else is confirmed to perform at the 2023 Grammy.

Who are the Grammy performers?

The eight performers announced so far are Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

Four of the performers are nominated for album of the year: Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti"), Mary J. Blige ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Brandi Carlile ("In These Silent Days") and Lizzo ("Special"). Bad Bunny is nominated for two addition awards, Mary J. Blige is up for five others, Lizzo four and Brandi Carlile six.

As for the other presenters? Steve Lacy is up for four Grammys, Luke Combs is up for three, and first-time nominee Kim Petras and Sam Smith each have one.

The Grammys will announce more performers in the coming days and this story will be updated with the latest information.