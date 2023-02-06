Beyoncé is the talk of the 2023 Grammys.

The singer leads the pack with nine nominations going into the awards ceremony on the night of Sunday, Feb. 5, and the question on everyone's mind — including fellow Grammy winner Maren Morris — is whether or not Queen Bey will grace attendees with a performance. As Morris told interviewer Laverne Cox on the red carpet, "I’m ready to bow down and pray (to Beyoncé).”

Bebe Rexha, for one, is ready to witness Beyoncé potentially make history Sunday night. The "Meant To Be" singer and fellow nominee shared a video of herself getting ready for the 2023 awards to her Instagram story, dressed in a bright pink dress and matching gloves, with the caption: "(On my way) to lose to Beyoncé."

Curiously, Beyoncé was not present to pick up her first win of the televised ceremony, leading people like Lizzo to wonder: Where is Beyoncé?

Here's what we know about Beyoncé and whether we're getting a tease of her upcoming world tour at the Grammys.

Will Beyoncé perform at the 2023 Grammys?

The confirmed list of performers who will take the stage on Feb. 5 includes Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith and Steve Lacy.

Long story short? Beyoncé is not on the list of confirmed performers at the 2023 Grammys.

Beyoncé's first live performance since 2020 occurred on Jan. 21 in Dubai. The "Renaissance" artist headlined a private concert for the opening of a luxury hotel singing "At Last" and "Brown Skin Girl," but reportedly, no songs from her latest album. All phones were banned from the event, per Variety.

Will Beyoncé attend the 2023 Grammys?

Yes, the singer will attend the award ceremony.

But she hasn't made an appearance yet. Beyoncé was not present on stage to accept her Grammy for best R&B song for "Cuff It." Host Trevor Noah insists she is not here yet.

Earlier in the night, Beyoncé won two Grammy awards: best dance/electronic recording for "Break My Soul" and best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa."

Beyoncé, who now has 31 wins total, is one awards away from breaking the record for the most Grammys awards in history. The late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti currently holds the record, with 31 Grammys.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms. Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.