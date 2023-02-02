Awards season rages on with the Grammys on Feb. 5. Think of it as a concert you can stream directly to your living room. Among the performers? Nominees Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and more.

That's what we know for sure — but given the live TV of it all, there are sure to be unpredictable moments that you'll want to tune in to catch, from the red carpet outfits to surprises among the nominees.

Among the most-nominated artists? Beyoncé leads the way with a total of nine nominations, and her husband Jay-Z is up for five. Kendrick Lamar got eight nominations and Adele and Brandi Carlile got seven nods each. Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and Harry Styles got six.

The 65th annual Grammy awards show will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Here's how to watch the biggest night in music and find out who wins (and who they thank in their acceptance speeches).

When do the Grammys start?

The Grammy awards show is Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here's how to watch and stream the 2023 Grammys ceremony on TV

The Grammys will be broadcast on CBS. Cable subscribers can also stream the ceremony on cbs.com or via the CBS app by signing in through a cable provider.

How can I watch the Grammys pre-show and red carpet arrivals?

If it’s fashion you’re after, then be sure to sit down early. Arrivals to the red carpet will be streamed on grammy.com starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

E! will start its red carpet preshow programming, "Live From E! Grammys," featuring interviews with attendees and nominees, at 6 p.m. ET.

Don't have cable? You can still watch the Grammys

There are alternatives for cord-cutters who want to watch a bit of live TV.

First, you can stream the Grammys by creating a Paramount+ subscription. Your first seven days on Paramount+ are free.

You can also watch the Grammys through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many offer a free trial.

How long are the 2023 Grammys?

The awards show usually run 3 and a half hours, spanning from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET. If you factor in the red carpet, watching the Grammys could be an entire evening activity.