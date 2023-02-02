Get your popcorn ready! The 2023 Grammys are Sunday, Feb. 5.

The awards show is known for having surprises throughout the night. It'll be hard to top Bruno Mars lighting a cigarette while accepting record of the year last year, but the star-studded line up of performers and nominees will likely find a way.

Beyoncé, who just announced the Renaissance World Tour, leads the pack with nine nominations with Kendrick Lamar right behind her at eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile got seven nods each. Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and Harry Styles got six and Jay-Z and Lizzo got five.

Grammy performers include Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige.

As usual, the showdown of the night will be who wins album of the year, for which both Beyoncé ("Renaissance") and Adele ("30") are nominated. The last time they were both nominated in the category was in 2017 for "Lemonade" and "25" respectively. Adele won but in her acceptance speech she said that Beyoncé should have won. As decorated as Beyoncé is, she has never won album of the year, so now many are wondering how, and if, Adele's stance six years ago may impact who wins this year.

There are more nuggets like this throughout the night. Here are the moments to look for and everything to know about the 2023 Grammys.

When are the Grammys?

The Grammy awards show is Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s nominated for a Grammy this year?

All eyes will be on the biggest three categories of the night: Record of the year, song of the year and album of the year. Harry Styles, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Adele are nominated in all three categories. Here is the full list of nominees for the three categories.

Song of the year:

"abcdefu" by GAYLE

"About Damn Time" by Lizzo

" All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" by Taylor Swift

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy

"BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyoncé

"Easy On Me" by Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"GOD DID" by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" by Bonnie Raitt

Record of the year:

"Don’t Shut Me Down" by ABBA

"Easy On Me" by Adele

"BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

"Woman" by Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" by Lizzo

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

Album of the year:

"Voyage" by ABBA

"30" by Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny

"RENAISSANCE" by Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" by Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days" by Brandi Carlile

"Music Of The Spheres" by Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar

"Special" by Lizzo

"Harry’s House" by Harry Styles

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

So far, the Recording Academy has announced performers: Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. And more are expected to be announced as the ceremony date nears.

Who’s hosting the Grammys?

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys for the third time in a row.

Here's how to watch the Grammys

The Grammys is airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is streaming on Roku, Paramount+ and various other streaming platforms.