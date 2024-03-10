Liza Koshy channeled Jennifer Lawrence circa 2013 at this year's Oscars when she took a red carpet tumble.

The actor and YouTuber, who recently appeared in the Netflix rom-com "Players", tripped while walking into the 2024 Oscars.

In a video of the moment, Koshy seems to stumble on her mermaid cut burgundy gown, falling backwards and putting out her hands to break her fall. The moment elicited a collective gasp from the photographers.

But all was well. Videos posted after the moment show Koshy smiling to cameras, perfectly composed.

It wasn't the Oscars' first red carpet stumble of the night. Elsewhere, Kirsten Dunst bumped into a large statuette while motioning for her husband Jesse Plemons to follow her.

And most famously, back in 2013, Lawrence tripped on her Dior ballgown while picking up her best actress statue for "Silver Linings Playbook".

Lawrence spoke about what caused the moment in a 2014 interview with W magazine.

“I was at the Oscars, waiting to hear if my name was called, and I kept thinking, Cakewalk, cakewalk, cakewalk. I thought, Why is ‘cakewalk’ stuck in my head? And then, as I started to walk up the stairs and the fabric from my dress tucked under my feet, I realized my stylist had told me, ‘Kick, walk, kick, walk.’ You are supposed to kick the dress out while you walk, and I totally forgot because I was thinking about cake! And that’s why I fell," she said.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the 2024 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet pre-show starting earlier. The 2024 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.Leading the list of nominees include "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations and "Poor Things" with 11. The list of performers includes Ryan Gosling performing "I'm Just Ken," as well as Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, among others. As for the presenters, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and last year's best actress winner Michelle Yeoh will take the stage.