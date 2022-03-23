Kirsten Dunst calls fiancé Jesse Plemons her "creative soulmate"

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are among the first-time nominees at the 94th Academy Awards, held on March 27.

Fittingly, the couple first met on the set of a TV show in 2015, per the New York Times, and now are being recognized for their work in the same film. Dunst, 39, and Plemons, 33, play a married couple in Jane Campion's best picture-nominated "The Power of the Dog."

Dunst likened the news of their mutual nominations to a “fairy tale."

"It’s like a storybook, like a fairy tale. It feels very special. I thought, it would be really cute if they did that. I felt like a grandma about it. I’m so much more overjoyed that I get to fully celebrate," Dunst said in a statement, per AP.

As Plemons and Dunst make the red carpet rounds during 2022's award seasons, find out more about the couple and how they got to this landmark moment.

"It’s like a storybook, like a fairy tale," Dunst said of receiving Oscars nominations alongside her fiancé Jesse Plemons. Pictured l-r: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Plemons is Dunst's "favorite actor to work with"

"The Power of the Dog" marks the second time Plemons and Dunst have played a married couple in a project. Plemons and Dunst first met on the set of season two of the FX show “Fargo” in 2015.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dunst said their connection began with mutual admiration. “We kind of fell in love creatively first and fell in love as actors,” she said.

Dunst told Jimmy Kimmel that Plemons is her "favorite actor." Pictured l-r: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Dunst told Kimmel that Plemons is her "favorite actor." She looks forward to collaborating with him again. "Jesse and I definitely want (to) do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with,” she told the New York Times.

Plemons similarly admires Dunsts work as an actor. “Somehow, I’ve had the ridiculous good fortune of getting to work with you as an actor and getting to witness how unbelievably good you are at what you do,” Plemons told Dunst in a 2019 speech as Dunst accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They consider each other "creative soulmates"

Speaking to Access in 2021, Dunst said she and Plemons are "creative soulmates."

As for whether there's any evidence of the real "soulmates" in the characters they play in "The Power of the Dog?" Not so much.

"We've known each other longer than George and Rose in (The Power of the Dog), and are very different people. There's a lot of our relationship that works, but there's a lot that doesn't really work for the film," Plemons told Access.

"We've known each other longer than George and Rose in (The Power of the Dog), and are very different people," Plemons told Access. Pictured l-r: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog" Netflix

Plemons and Dunst had the same first impression of each other

After meeting while filming "Fargo," Plemons had a feeling of Dunst's significance in his life. "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” Plemons told the New York Times.

Dunst, speaking to the L.A. Times, had the same impression. "I didn’t remember saying this, but one of my best friends told me that I said to her that ‘I will know this man for the rest of my life. I just know it,’” she recalled.

" I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming human being that she is," Plemons said of meeting Dunst. Pictured l-r: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Technically, they met at an airport

Plemons and Dunst were cast alongside each other in "Fargo" back in 2015. But the first time they met wasn't on set — it was in the airport on the way to Calgary, where the show was filmed.

Plemons recalled the exact moment of their first meeting during his speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was thumbing through magazines at the airport, feeling slightly nervous for the upcoming part. Then, he heard Dunst called his name.

"I turn to see Kirsten. Immediately, without too many words being exchanged, I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming human being that she is. And it was truly in an instant. Immediately, my nerves and anxiety dissolved, and I knew everything was going to be alright," Plemons said.

They have two children

Today, they're keeping busy with two sons: Ennis, born in 2018, and James, born in 2021. "They are so sweet, and totally different," Plemons told Access. "Aside from being tired, it's the best."

Dunst announced both pregnancies in style — literally. She confirmed her pregnancy in 2018 in a photo shoot for Rodarte’s 2018 Fall/Winter lookbook, and her second on the cover of W Magazine.

The couple calls each other "husband and wife," but still haven't gotten married

Dunst and Plemons got engaged in 2017, per the L.A. Times. Six years and two babies later, though, and the wedding has yet to take place — but not for lack of enthusiasm. "I'd get married to Jesse right now," Dunst told Access in 2021.

Plemons, in the same interview, cited the pandemic and their two children as reasons for the wedding's delay. "We say we're married because it feels like we're married. Eventually, we'll get married," Plemons said.

Dunst, speaking to the L.A. Times, said she and Plemons act as if they are married: “We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding.”