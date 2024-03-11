Ariana Grande graces her 1st red carpet in 4 years wearing stunning pink ensemble at the Oscars

Ariana Grande has been laying low from the red carpet scene the past few years, but she did not disappoint during her return to one at the 2024 Oscars.

The star of the upcoming film "Wicked" walked the red carpet — her first in about four years — on March 10 at the annual Academy Awards in a voluminous pink gown.

Her dress was a custom Giambattista Valli look, featuring a giant off-the-shoulder cape with a train and ruched strapless column dress. Mimi Cuttrell styled her.

Ariana Grande attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Grande completed her ensemble with pink stone drop earrings and a pink pendant necklace.

Later during the show, she and her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo presented the award for best original song to Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas Baird O'Connell, for their hit "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" film.

Erivo donned a tight green dress for the occasion, and the juxtaposition of the two actors was very reminiscent of their characters in "Wicked." Grande plays Glinda the Good Witch, and Erivo plays Elphaba, who becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande present at the 96th nnual Academy Awards. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images

Fans were loving Grande's Glinda-coded look.

"ariana grande stuns on the #oscars red carpet," one fan posted on X.

"I think I stopped breathing when Ariana Grande arrived at the #Oscars," the official @MTV account wrote on X.

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"Wicked" will be released in two parts, with the first coming out on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.

The second part is slated for release on Nov. 26, 2025, according to Deadline.

It's a big month for Grande, who just released a new album on International Women's Day called “Eternal Sunshine.”

“Eternal sunshine is ariana’s dreamiest sounding album i can’t explain,” one fan wrote.

“10/10 album like y’all doubted Ariana but she prevailed,” another fan said.