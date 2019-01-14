Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Chris Pratt will soon be a married man — again — and his ex has something to say about that!

In the early hours of Monday morning, the 39-year-old actor shared the news that he plans to wed his 29-year-old girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger. And just hours after that, his former wife, Anna Faris, responded to the announcement.

"I'm so happy for you both!!" she wrote among the comments that followed a cozy photo of the happy couple. "Congratulations!"

The 42-year-old "Overboard" star was married to Pratt for nearly nine years before the two announced their separation in the summer of 2017.

Actor Chris Pratt, then-wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attended his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 21, 2017. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Since their high-profile split, Faris and Pratt have remained committed to staying on good terms with each other as they continue to co-parent their 6-year-old son, Jack.

Faris was far from the only famous name to comment on Pratt's post. In fact, a long list of Hollywood pals chimed in, too, to congratulate the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and his new fiancee.

Josh Gad offered a "huge congrats" to the couple, while actor Rob Lowe said that he was "so happy for them."

"Congratulations you two beautiful humans," wrote Gwyneth Paltrow. "This is so wonderful!!!"

Pratt's "Jurassic World" co-star Bryce Dallas Howard said, "Let's get this party started." And Olivia Munn simply let five heart emoji do the talking for her.

Multiple members of the bride-to-be's family spoke up, too, including brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, who told Pratt, "Love you brother," and their mother, Maria Shriver.

"Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spiritual people," Shriver wrote. "We are so happy for you. You are blessed as is everyone who knows you."