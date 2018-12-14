Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Chris Pratt found the perfect way to celebrate Katherine Schwarzenegger's 29th birthday — by finally confirming their coupledom!

In honor of his girlfriend's big day, the "Jurassic World" star shared a collage of private pics with his fans and followers and shared a sweet message for the woman he loves.

"Happy Birthday Chief!" he wrote alongside the pics. "Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Pratt followed that with a heart emoji, but that little symbol didn't communicate his feelings nearly as well as the photos did.

In one shot, the 39-year-old can be seen giving a smiling Schwarzenegger a kiss on the cheek, and in another, the pair appear to be enjoying a spa night at home, complete with animal-face sheet masks. Only his foot can be seen in another pic that might just be from the pedi part of that same evening.

The remaining three photos simply show off the birthday girl as she smiles for the camera.

Pratt began dating Schwarzenegger, who's the daughter of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, over the summer, almost a year after he and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their split.

And while this is the first time he's made their romance Instagram official, another member of his family didn't wait so long.

Pratt's brother, artist Cully Pratt, has been sharing photos of the pair via his own account since September.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the shots.)

As for Schwarzenegger, her Instagram remains Pratt-free — for now.