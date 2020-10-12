'90210' stars remember Luke Perry on what would've been his 54th birthday

The cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" remembered Luke Perry as "an inspiration" and "a brother" on what would have been the late actor's 54th birthday Sunday.

Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty all paid tribute to Perry, who died in March of last year at 52 after suffering a stroke.

Perry famously played Dylan McKay on the 1990s Fox nighttime drama and starred on the CW series "Riverdale" from 2017 until his death. He also appeared in movies, included a role in the Oscar-nominated "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" last year.

"Forever in my heart," Garth captioned a black-and-white photo of the two of them on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday brother!! Love you," Green wrote in Instagram with a throwback photo of them together.

Green also shared a photo on Instagram of Perry on the beach with his dog.

"This was the last picture you text me," he wrote. "It’s the Lock Screen on my phone. This has been a really hard day but you positively touched everyone you ever met. I love and miss you brother."

Ziering posted a throwback photo on Instagram of him with Perry, Green and Jason Priestley in Perry's memory.

"All brothers from different mothers," he wrote. "Happy birthday LP, RIP."

Spelling shared a photo on Instagram with one of her children and a remembrance of Perry.

"Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection," she wrote. "Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."

Doherty, who played Perry's girlfriend Brenda Walsh on the show, shared a photo of a smiling Perry on her Instagram Stories with the word "Luke."

Green also reminisced about his time with Perry on the Beverly Hills Show Podcast released on Sunday.

"He was an inspiration for me of just who he was and the choices he would make and how he would handle situations," Green said. "And he's still very much a voice of conscience for me. He just so led by example that it shifts your way of looking at the world and appreciating the things that are around you.

"It was amazing for me after had passed of hearing all the stories of things he had done for people and never spoken about."

Madelaine Petsch, who starred on "Riverdale" during Perry's time on the show, called him a mentor to her.

"He was somebody who I could look to as an oracle through navigating this really strange time of kind of skyrocketing into being known in the world, something he knew so well," she said on the podcast. "He taught me how to do it with grace and humility."