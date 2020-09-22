Jason Priestley gives update on Shannen Doherty's cancer: 'Shannen's a fighter'

Jason Priestley shared an update about Shannen Doherty, who announced earlier this year that her breast cancer had returned, calling his former onscreen twin sister a "fighter."

"Shannen's a real tough girl, and Shannen's a fighter and she's always been a fighter," Priestley, 51, said during an interview on Australia’s "Studio 10." "I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can."

"Last time I heard from her, she was in pretty good spirits," added the star, who said he reaches out to Doherty "every few months" to check on her.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestly in 1991. Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Priestley and Doherty, 49, played twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210," and joined forces again last year for the show's zany reboot "BH90210."

Doherty revealed in February 2020 that her breast cancer had returned and was now stage 4. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and had gone into remission in 2017.

Her announcement was met with messages of support from her Hollywood pals, including Priestley. He told People at the time, "Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.”

The same month, Doherty opened up about the stress she's experiencingas she fights the disease again.

“It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild,” she wrote in a candid Instagram post.

Despite the uncertainty she faced, the former "Charmed" star said she tried to remain optimistic.

"I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me,” she wrote.