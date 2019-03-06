Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 5:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Luke Perry was always looking out for those close to him, even if they weren't even born yet.

Perry's "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Ian Ziering shared a sweet story on Instagram Tuesday about the time Perry came over to build a fenced-in play area for Ziering's baby while his wife, Erin Ludwig, was still pregnant.

"The day Erin and I were shooting maternity pictures, Luke decided I needed a fenced in area to keep the baby safe in my backyard. Circa 2011 #riplukeperry" he wrote.

It was the latest tribute from Ziering to his good friend in the wake of the actor's death at 52 on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

The heartwarming gesture by Perry toward Ziering's baby is also one of many stories about Perry's effortless kindness that have been shared by fellow celebrities, friends, family and fans since his death.

From calming crying babies on airplanes to helping elderly neighbors change light bulbs, Perry was always looking to lend a hand to those in need.

Ziering also shared an old photo of the two hugging on Instagram Tuesday as he remembered the actor who famously played Dylan McKay on "90210."

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years,'' he wrote. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it."

Ziering is one of many former "90210" co-stars who have paid tribute to Perry.

"Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and a never-ending well of integrity and love," Shannen Doherty told People magazine, noting that Perry had connected with her while she battled breast cancer (she's now in remission). "I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second."