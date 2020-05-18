Tori Spelling turns 47 with her 5 kids: 'I am so grateful for all of you'

Tori Spelling had about 90210 reasons to be grateful on her birthday, but she focused on five.

The actress, who turned 47 this past Saturday, shared a post on Instagram featuring a shot of her and her five kids blowing out candles on a cake, along with some old pictures of her past birthdays that include some of her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars.

“With my Birthday almost over ( less than a minute) I reflect on the amazing day I had with my family and just some of the amazing bdays I’ve celebrated over the years,” she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Spelling, who has children Beau, 3, Finn, 7, Hattie, 8, Stella, 11, and Liam, 13, with Dean McDermott, also included shots of birthday celebrations with Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry and Brian Austin Green, as well as other old pictures with McDermott and their kids.

“Love all the people that have been on the journey with me so far,” she continued. “It’s been an incredible empowering and humbling ride. From my 18th bday party in the last pic ( keep swiping left till last pic)) and my bday tonight with my kiddos. Can’t wait for many more adventures with the ones I love. And, my kiddos. I am so grateful for all of you. Thanks for all the presents and Birthday wishes today. Grateful.”

Garth also honored her longtime friend in her own Instagram post that showcased a collection of photos of them together over the years.

“Happy Birthday to one of my very favorite people ever to be born on this planet!!! @torispelling You are my bff, my sister, my teacher, my mirror. The maker of my laughter and the keeper of my secrets,” she began.

Garth made no bones how much she loves Spelling.

“We have had so many FUN and CRAZY adventures and there’s no one i’d rather spend time with than you. (plenty of people i’d rather fly with however) If we could only work with each other from here on out, i think we’d both be content,” she wrote.

“Oh my god you make me laugh so hard. You accept me for who i am and love me so fiercely. We see each other in ways no one can," she wrote.

"You are the true definition of a friend. Such a wonderful momma. A strong and smart producing partner and a talented actress. You are truly a gift to this world. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for being the one and only YOU!” she concluded, while using the hashtags #happy birthday and #bff.