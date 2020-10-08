It’s the return of David Silver! Well, sort of.

Former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green, who played the aspiring musician on the popular ‘90s drama, was revealed as the Giraffe on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

None of the judges guessed Green, 47, was behind the mask, including Robin Thicke, who’s been buddies with Green since they were kids.

“We were best friends as teenagers,” the “Blurred Lines” singer said after Green’s identity was revealed. “I used to go to the ‘90210’ set with him all the time. I love you. I can’t believe that’s you.”

Brian Austin Green stuck his neck out as the Giraffe, stumping the judges. Michael Becker / Fox

Green then revealed that, as kids, they had their own band, Think Twice, that host Nick Cannon jokingly dubbed "the white Kris Kross."

At least two of the judges did manage to circle Green’s orbit when guessing who the Giraffe is. Ken Jeong thought it was Shia LaBeouf, who starred in "Transformers" with Green’s estranged wife, Megan Fox, while guest panelist Joel McHale said it was former “90210” co-star Jason Priestley.

Jenny McCarthy had the Green part right, thinking it was fellow actor Seth Green. Nicole Scherzinger guessed it was Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Green, who sang on “90210” when his character tried to break into the music business, enjoyed his time on "The Masked Singer."

“It’s been fun. It’s been a really good time,” he said on the show.

Green follows this season’s previously unmasked celebrities, Busta Rhymes and Mickey Rourke, who pulled himself out of the competition last week.

Omg @withBAGpod it WAS you!!!!! Wow my dreams do come true ha ha! You were amazing! Donna & David Forever and now Unicorn & Giraffe forever on #TheMaskedSinger hisTORI! Love you forever...#GiraffeMask #UnicornMask 🦄🦒 — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) October 8, 2020

Tori Spelling, who starred as Donna Martin alongside Green on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and who appeared as the Unicorn last year on “The Masked Singer,” was pumped up that her former on-screen love interest was on the show.

“Omg @withBAGpod it WAS you!!!!!” she tweeted. “Wow my dreams do come true ha ha! You were amazing! Donna & David Forever and now Unicorn & Giraffe forever on #TheMaskedSinger hisTORI! Love you forever..”