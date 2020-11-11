Will Smith celebrates son Trey's 28th birthday with re-creation of childhood photo

Will Smith's son Trey is 28!

And his father made sure on Wednesday to let the world know. Just in time for Trey's big day, Smith posted a fun throwback photo of the pair of them — and a special re-creation of that picture:

"What has 6 legs and just turned 28?" Smith wrote in the caption of the slideshow, which featured the father and son next to each other, both wearing suits, with young Trey perched on a chair. "One of my favorite people on Earth ... standing on a chair. I love you, T-Ball. Happy Bday!"

And if you click on the image, you'll get a special treat: Will and Trey Smith next to one another again, with Trey atop another chair ... but this one is much more recent!

They probably needed a bigger chair this year! willsmith / Instagram

Trey is Will's son from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino; they were married from 1992-95. Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, and they have two children: Jaden, 22, and Willow, 20.

The actor-rapper and Trey were at odds for years, as Smith noted in an Instagram video in 2018, saying in the caption that "we struggled for years after my divorce from his mother."

But the pair have become much closer since those difficult days and are now clearly having a lot of fun with each other. Happy birthday, Trey!