/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are sharing the love!

The married couple of nearly 21 years took to Instagram to send sweet messages to Will's first wife, Sheree Zampino, in honor of her birthday.

Will posted Friday a throwback photo of himself posing with Zampino and their then-baby son, Trey. He wrote in a caption: "Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! :-) I Love You, Ree-Ree."

Will and Zampino, who were married from 1992 to 1995, share Trey, now 26, while Will and Jada are parents to two children, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18. Now, the Smiths, Zampino and their children have formed a "blended family," as Jada has said.

In her own post to Zampino, a grateful Jada shared a picture of the two laughing together and reminisced in a caption on all Zampino has taught her through the years.

"Happy Birthday @shereezampino! Whew Chile!" she wrote. "It’s been a hell of a journey between us and I’m grateful! You have been the provider of many ego deaths and profound lessons. And through it all, I’m so happy we’ve found space to laugh together, cry together and share joy together within our blended family. You’ve been a gift. I’m wishing you the world."

Jada this year has been very open about her marriage with Will in her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk." In May, she invited Zampino on the talk show's premiere, during which Jada got candid about dating Will while he was still married.

"Because I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce. I probably should have fell back," Jada revealed.

She also said that she very much wanted Zampino for that specific "Red Table Talk" episode, which doubled as a Mother's Day episode.

“I thought it was important to have that conversation because she was my entry point to motherhood. I was co-mothering with her," she told People. "At that particular time, before (having a blended family) was popular, before it was even an idea, we were trying to create something that we had never experienced.”