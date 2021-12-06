IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tim McGraw posts birthday tribute (and throwback pics!) to his youngest daughter

The country superstar, who shares three daughters with wife Faith Hill, celebrated Audrey McGraw's 20th birthday.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and daughter Audrey Caroline McGraw posed backstage at the musical based on the Baz Luhrmann film "Moulin Rouge!" on Broadway on Jan. 18, 2020 in New York City.Bruce Glikas / WireImage
By Emily Karp

Country superstar Tim McGraw’s youngest daughter, Audrey, just turned 20 — but she will always be his little girl.

The "Humble and Kind" singer marked the milestone birthday on Monday by sharing a couple of sentimental throwback pictures on Instagram and other social media platforms. The sweet photos show Audrey McGraw, whose mother is country singer Faith Hill, as both a smiling baby and a young girl wearing a cowboy hat.

The Grammy winner, 54, posted the snapshots alongside an endearing caption: “To my youngest Audrey…. you have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn't be more proud of the incredible woman you've grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday sweetie.”

The country music power couple have two other daughters: Gracie McGraw, 24, and Maggie McGraw, 23.

Audrey McGraw, who models for various companies, appears to be following in her parents’ footsteps by starting a career in entertainment. She recently made her acting debut in her dad’s music video for the song “7500 OBO,” which was released in August. In the video, she plays the part of a heartbroken teenage girl.

In a YouTube premiere interview, Tim McGraw revealed that it was the video's directors who had the idea of having his daughter play the main role. From that conversation, he thought about it and came to the realization that “she was the only person” that he could think of to play the part.

After deliberation with his wife, McGraw realized “how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented.”

In October, the couple celebrated their 25th anniversary. To honor the milestone, McGraw posted a video to his social media accounts, accompanied by the caption, “25 years later and it’s still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith."

