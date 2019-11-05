At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Tim McGraw is one proud papa.

The country star and his wife, Faith Hill, are parents to three daughters: Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17, all of whom McGraw says are turning out to be wonderful young women.

“We’re so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently,” the singer told Hoda Kotb on Tuesday’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“And our girls are so grounded, they’re so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them," the 52-year-old said. "We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways.”

McGraw and Hill pose with their three daughters. TODAY

McGraw was really beaming in August when he shared a video of him and Gracie singing "What Kind of Fool" by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb while driving.

"PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip," he wrote.

His daughters also keep his head on straight, too. McGraw, who has just released a book called “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life,” detailing his weight loss, says he was spurred on to lose 40 pounds after Gracie pointed out that he was looking big when she saw him in a movie trailer.

“And my face is the first thing that came on the screen, on a hundred-foot screen," McGraw recalled while on TODAY on Monday. "(I) was pretty swollen at that time. And my daughter looked at me, says, ‘Geez, Dad, you need to do something.' And that’s sort of a gut shot, right?”