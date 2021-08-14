Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter makes acting debut in her dad's new music video

It turns out the apple doesn’t fall from the tree for country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Their youngest daughter, 19-year-old Audrey, made her acting debut in McGraw’s latest music video that premiered on Friday.

McGraw’s new single, “7500 OBO,” tells the story of a man who has to sell his truck because he can’t look at it without thinking of his former love. The music video flips the song to be from the perspective of a teenage girl instead, played by Audrey. The majority of the short film is from the perspective of the truck itself, a "dark blue Ford F-150.”

In an interview on Youtube Premium after the video dropped on Friday, McGraw said he loved how directors Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos envisioned the song’s video to feature his daughter — a concept he said would have “never occurred to me.”

“This is sort of the first time that we’ve stuck Audrey out there in the middle of a video and you guys suggested it!” he said to the two. “But then when I kept reading the (video) treatment …she was the only person I could think of.”

McGraw, 54, added that after talking things over with Hill, they’d come to the conclusion that they wanted Audrey to be a part of the project and portrayed as a strong, independent character.

“Typically, for the kids, we haven’t really put them out there in these sort of situations but the more Faith and I talked about it … and really started digging into it (we realized) how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented,” he explained.

McGraw and Hill share two other adult daughters: Gracie, 24, and Maggie, 23.

Country star Tim McGraw and his youngest daughter Audrey pose on the set of McGraw's first music video since 2018. His daughter played the lead character. Nick Rau

He opened up to the Kinigopoulos siblings about how raising his daughters taught him more than he ever thought he taught them.

“You always learn from your kids but as they get older and they get out into life and they start maturing and finding themselves and they start gaining confidence in who they are — I think that’s one of the amazing things about being a parent,” he said. “It’s when those things start happening, you start seeing the flip in the perspective in the way you look at them. And the knowledge that you start gaining from them that starts to fill your well more than you were ever filling theirs.”

“That’s one of the beautiful things.”