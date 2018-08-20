We found all the affordable toys in Serena Williams' baby nursery

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Some celebrities hire pricey decorators to curate their sophisticated and glam nurseries. What you wind up seeing are neutrals, black, gray, white and lucite. Where are those annoying, loud kids toys, you might wonder? The activity mats? The cars that double as walkers? Just the fun stuff?

Well, readers, welcome to the nursery of Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia with hubby Alexis Ohanian. It’s everything that makes kids have fun — and makes parents’ heads throb. And unlike so many other famous moms, Williams’ go-tos are easy on the wallet (if not the ears).

"I’m a big fan of Amazon. I have stuff made out of wood. But for the most part, I want her to have the same childhood that I had. I enjoyed my toys. I used to love toys. I was inspired by that, nostalgia," said Williams. "I let her play around. I let her pick things she likes. She just likes anything. It’s allowing her to be herself."

Given that she launched her direct-to-consumer clothing line SERENA, Williams' daughter plays with mom's fabric swatches. "She’s looking at them and touching them. She’s my baby helper assistant," said Williams.

Plus, Williams and Ohanian are all about enrichment. "She’s learning French so we read lot of French books. 'Peppa Pig' in French. 'Dr. Seuss' in French. We pretty much only speak French to her," said Williams.

"Peppa Pig: Peppa Joue Au Soccer," $9, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We scoured the tot's Instagram, which is curated by her parents, and figured out her favorites. They're all affordable. They're all accessible. You're welcome.

She likes keeping busy. Make that, very busy.

3-in-1 Around We Go Activity Center , $69, Walmart

Also available for $69 on Amazon.

She's a little royal in training. Makes sense, since her parents were at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage, $110, Amazon

Also available for $110 at Walmart.

And yes, she's a superhero. A true superhero and crime-fighter.

KidsEmbrace Batgirl Baby Activity Walker, DC Comics Car, Music and Lights, Purple, $80 (usually $100), Walmart

Also available for $100 from Amazon.

Sometimes even superheroes need a little break.

Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother, $35, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

And there's always a good time to kick back and chill.

Infantino Go GaGa Grow-With-Me Discovery Seat & Booster, $45, Target

It's never too early to learn your letters.

Melissa & Doug Classic ABC Wooden Block Cart Educational Toy With 30 Solid Wood Blocks, $13, Amazon

She's a big cat, hear her roar.

Fisher-Price Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat with Tray, $33, Amazon