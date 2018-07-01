Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If there’s the greatest of all time at multitasking, it would have to be tennis champ, new mom and clothing designer Serena Williams.

She runs her own fashion collection, SERENA, and is launching a new denim line on Wednesday. When did she find the time to go through sketches and fabrics, in between competing at Wimbledon and just being a general queen of everything?

“It’s not easy. I deal with it by talking about it and posting about it."

“I don't know. Today on the tennis court whenever I took a break I was answering questions about design, which was crazy. I’ve always loved it. I studied for it. I’ve always done it, from everything I’ve worn on the court. I don’t sleep a lot, so I get extra work done,” she said to TODAY.

Williams, unlike many famous moms, has been touchingly open on social media about working-parent guilt and grappling with the baby blues. She shared with fans that she cried when she missed her daughter's first steps.

“It’s not easy. I deal with it by talking about it and posting about it. The encouragement of others really helps. I have issues too. It helps. It’s hard to balance it and I’m still learning it, and that’s why communicating is so important,” she said.

The tennis legend is clear that even though her daughter is always with her, there are boundaries and limitations. It's not always cuddles and giggles and unicorns.

“When I’m playing tennis, she can’t come on the court yet. I have been with her every day but it’s not quality time every day. It’s so important to me: I have tennis, designing, and to still have the best relationship with my daughter,” she said.

Her fashion line is size-inclusive, and full of casuals and chic staples.

“We really want to have great quality but have it still be affordable. One of my favorite things are the tops. They feel like butter on the skin,” said Williams.

Given that her daughter Alexis Olympia, 11 months, with husband Alexis Ohanian, features prominently on Williams’ Instagram in adorable getups, is there perhaps a children’s line in the works?

“I was definitely thinking about it. I love picking fabrics. I try to do as much as I can with Olympia. We have all these fabrics sitting on our table. She’s looking at them and touching them. She’s my baby helper assistant,” said Williams.

Olympia is growing up as a global citizen. “She’s learning French so we read lot of French books. We read ‘Peppa Pig’ in French. ‘Dr. Seuss’ in French. We pretty much only speak French to her,” said Williams.

That might sound très fancy, but Williams is also firmly grounded. She takes care of her own skin and Olympia's with a pantry staple.

“Definitely coconut oil. I use it for my hair, as makeup remover, as a diaper rash cream,” said Williams. “She’s never had diaper rash because we always use coconut oil. I use it in her hair. I would not be able to live without it.”

