May 12, 2019, 8:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

Mother’s Day is always a day of happy celebrations for the TODAY show team, but this year’s holiday was especially sweet for a few of us.

Hoda Kotb got to celebrate her first mother’s day as a mom of two! Just a few weeks ago, the TODAY co-anchor announced that she had adopted another baby girl alongside partner Joel Schiffman. Haley Joy, 2, is now a big sister to baby Hope Catherine. “My heart is, like, exploding,” Hoda told TODAY.

We bet her heart got even bigger today, as she woke up to a beautiful bouquet of red roses as well as a handmade card, which read “Happy Mother’s Day, Mama! We came from mami’s heart.” She even shared a shot of Joel over the stove, making a perfect Mother’s Day breakfast in bed we can assume!

Today is bittersweet for correspondent Jenna Bush Hager, who celebrates Mother’s Day as the mom of Margaret and Poppy Louise Hager, but also remembers her maternal grandmother, Jenna Welch, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

In her moving Instagram post, Jenna shared a photo of three generations of the family. How lucky I was to be named after a woman who taught me how to slow down and appreciate every bird, and every plant in West Texas,” she shared.

Carson Daly also shared a heartwarming message on Instagram, remembering his mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, who died at 73 in 2017.

"Missing the heck of out of mom today as we honor so many awesome moms on our @todayshow plaza!'' he wrote on Friday.

Al Roker shared a photo of a family outing to New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, honoring his wife Deborah Roberts, who’s an ABC News correspondent. “A heartfelt happy Mother’s Day for being an amazing mom!” Roker wrote.

Savannah Guthrie posted two tributes to her family on Mother's Day, sharing a series of photos of her own mom and her daughter Vale, 4, and son, Charley, 2. "Happy Mother’s Day to the momma I love to squeeze. Best mom, best grandma, best human," she wrote.

In her second post, Savannah snuggles her two little ones over a Mother's Day breakfast.

Dylan Dreyer's husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, posted a sweet photo of Dylan and their little boy, Calvin.

"We love you so impossibly much," he wrote.