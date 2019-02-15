Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 15, 2019, 12:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Hard to believe, but Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley Joy is 2 years old!

And if there's one thing Haley loves almost as much as her mom, it's "Sesame Street." So you probably don't have to know your ABCs to guess what theme her birthday party had!

"So much love today," wrote Hoda in the caption. "Valentine’s Day x2."

How sweet is that?

We're loving the fact that the cake includes a "Haley Street" sign and that everybody has a personalized "Sesame Street" shirt on!

It's almost as good as getting to meet the Muppets of the "Street," but let's remember that Haley did that last November, when several TODAY anchors and their kids hiked over to the famous locale.

We're still amazed that it's been two full years since Hoda adopted her little girl, saying, "She's a Valentine's baby, so she's a little nugget."

Checking out "Sesame Street" in person was a pretty amazing experience for Haley Joy, who shared it with mom Hoda Kotb, plus TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer, and their little ones in 2018. NBC

Of course, the girl's love for all things "Sesame" is something we've known for a while. Who else but Cookie Monster could help her learn how much fun swings are?

Plus, Elmo and Cookie had front-row seats at an NFL playoffs party, where everybody rooted for the New Orleans Saints:

We bet it was a delightful, delicious birthday ... and it came off as easy as 1, 2, 3!