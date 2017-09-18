Carson Daly's mother Pattie Daly Caruso has died

share tweet pin email

TODAY is mourning the loss of an extended family member.

Carson Daly’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passed away Sunday at the age of 73. In a statement, Carson and his family paid tribute to the woman affectionately known to many as Kiki.

Dan MacMedan / WireImage Carson and Pattie at the 2014 Emmy Awards

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th, 2017,” the statement began. “Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit, and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY offers condolences to Carson Daly for death of his mother Play Video - 0:50 TODAY offers condolences to Carson Daly for death of his mother Play Video - 0:50

Carson previously opened up about his mother’s influence on him in 2013 for TODAY’s #InspiredBy series.

Carson Daly Carson with his mother and stepfather

“I think having a strong parent has just been such an inspiration because it's a constant reminder for me to find my own pillar of strength and to be that for my own growing family,” he said at the time.

Pattie, a longtime TV personality in California, held strong for her family when her first husband, Jim Daly, died from bladder cancer, and later when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Some people will say, it's not the cross — it’s how you bear,” Carson said. “Her life is a constant example for me of how to bear that cross.”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Carson Daly to mom: ‘You’re my inspiration’ Play Video - 1:04 Carson Daly to mom: ‘You’re my inspiration’ Play Video - 1:04

Pattie had two children with Jim Daly: Carson and his sister, Quinn. She later married Carson’s stepfather, Richard Caruso.

This is the second loss the TODAY family has suffered in as many weeks. Kathie Lee Gifford's mother, Joan Epstein, passed away last Tuesday at the age of 87.