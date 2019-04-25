Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 25, 2019, 2:38 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

In honor of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, the TODAY anchors brought their mini-mes to the show Thursday — and the tykes gave them some stiff on-air competition.

Just look at their adorable TODAY takeover.

It all started when Carson Daly's 10-year-old son, Jackson, took a seat next to his dad to deliver the Daly Click, which featured a baby, a Roomba and some fantastic commentary from the anchor-for-a-day.

"Jack, I think you've got the family talent, my friend," Savannah Guthrie joked when it was over.

Maybe too much talent, according to Craig Melvin, who warned Carson that his job could be "in trouble."

But it wasn't long before Craig and Savannah realized they might be in trouble, too.

Savannah offered her chair to her 4-year-old daughter, Vale, and Craig gave his spot at the table to his 5-year-old son, Delano. They proved to be a couple of naturals in front of the camera, too.

Vale went with a wave for her debut as a TODAY anchor. As for Delano, he let his sweet smile do the talking.

It was enough to make any parent proud, but it's wasn't all the morning had in store.

For the 3rd hour of TODAY, Delano returned and was joined by Dylan Dreyer's little guy, 2-year-old Calvin, just in time for one special interview.

They got to sit side by side with Cookie Monster himself for a chat that left both boys beaming.

Delano even gave the "Sesame Street" star a cookie, while a hungry Calvin decided to munch on one himself.

The young ones did a fantastic job, but sadly their takeover was a one-day event — at least until next year!