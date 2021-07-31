After spending two weeks in Japan covering the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie is back at home in New York City with her family!

On Saturday morning, Savannah shared two aerial view videos taken from the airplane on Instagram to celebrate her homecoming. In the caption, she shared a short message encompassing her excitement to be back.

“goodbye Tokyo —> hello NYC! so happy to be home,” she wrote.

Shortly after, Savannah regrammed an Instagram post from her husband, Michael Feldman. In the photo, Savannah is spotting her 6-year-old daughter, Vale, as she climbs across some monkey bars. In the background, Savannah's 4-year-old son, Charley, can be seen eyeing the bars himself.

“From the #tokyo2020 Olympics to the toddler Olympics,” Feldman’s original caption read. “Really glad to have mommy home again!”

Savannah arrived in Tokyo on July 17 ahead of the summer Olympic games. She gave fans an inside look at some of the changes made this year to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including strict social distancing and quarantine protocols for athletes, no spectators in the stands, and no family members of athletes present.

"They have very strict protocols here," Savannah said. "In a way it's like stepping back in time. At least for those of us in (the United States), at the height of the pandemic, we remember the washing of the hands, the mask-wearing, all of that. It's just like that here. It's really locked down here in Tokyo."

Even before she set foot in Tokyo, she had to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. Two coronavirus tests must be taken by international visitors coming into Japan. The first test should be taken 96 hours before travel, while the second should be 72 hours. Once visitors land, a test will be taken at the airport, followed by daily tests for the first three days.

Savannah hit the ground running once she got to Tokyo and was cleared after testing. She gave viewers a live tour of TODAY’s Tokyo set, in addition to hosting NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremony on July 23 along with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico.

It wasn’t long before Savannah was joined by some of her TODAY family in Tokyo. Savannah, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin were able to find their own unique way of sightseeing while they were unable to properly venture out due to the COVID-19 protocols in place.

The team took a bus tour of the city, spotting landmarks including Shibuya Crossing and the oldest temple in Tokyo, Sensoji.

Later in the week, Savannah, Hoda, Al, and Craig were all able to get away and enjoy some more time in Tokyo, including sitting down together for kaiseki, a traditional Japanese multi-course meal, during lunchtime at the Sakura restaurant at the Hilton Odaiba hotel.

Being away from her kids for two weeks was tough, especially with the large time difference. But lots of sweet Facetimes were had connecting the two continents. She even shared a gallery of screenshots from one Facetime session, featuring lots of sweet snaps of Vale and Charley.

"the many faces of facetime with my babies," she wrote in the caption. "saying good morning to them as Tokyo says goodnight with another stunner of a sunset."

Before Savannah jetted off back to New York City to be with her family, the TODAY team reunited as a group of four one last time. They braved a storm together to cheer on Team USA during the beach volleyball match as Alix Klineman and April Ross continue on their path to win the gold!

It also looks like the TODAY family had a little going away party for Savannah.

She shared a sweet pic with Hoda and Natalie Morales, paired with the caption: "little post show party #tokyofridaynight."