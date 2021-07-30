Even a storm couldn't keep the TODAY anchors from enjoying some beach volleyball in Tokyo this week.

The team was psyched to enjoy some fun in the sun and watch Team USA's Alix Klineman and April Ross continue their quest for gold, but the weather had different plans.

As they ventured out to take in the beach volleyball match, the TODAY anchors couldn't help but notice that the skies looked a little threatening.

"It's a beautiful beach today!" Savannah Guthrie joked when the rain stopped for a few minutes. "These girls are amazing. They play no matter what the conditions are."

Hoda Kotb was taken aback for a second and said "They play (in the) rain? What about a downpour?"

"Typhoon or shine," Savannah joked.

TODAY's resident weather expert Al Roker chimed in and said the show must go on, unless there's lightning.

Despite the dreary conditions, the match went on as scheduled and it was pretty intense. And even though their clothes got a bit wet and they had to watch under umbrellas, the TODAY team was thrilled to be on hand to take in the action.

Since spectators weren't allowed at the stadium, Hoda made sure to bring tons of energy and led the team in a dance.

"Hoooooooo! Heyyyyy!" she sang as she swayed alongside Al.

When a bout of thunder set in, the TODAY team was asked to take cover inside the stadium, but Team USA still went on to win their match.

When Al and Craig Melvin ran into Klineman and Ross outside the stadium after they match, they congratulated them and asked if they could hear all their cheers.

"Yeah!" they both said.

The athletes also revealed that the inclement weather doesn't phase them one little bit.

"We don't mind, we were ready for anything!" Klineman said.

"Whatever is happening with the weather, that's what we want," Ross said.

So, what's next for the beach volleyball duo? With this win, the pair advanced to the knockout stage, which begins this weekend.